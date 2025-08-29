All Sections
Russia says it has increased army recruitment in 2025

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINFriday, 29 August 2025, 18:14
Russia says it has increased army recruitment in 2025
A portrait of Putin on the street. Photo: Getty Images

Russian Defence Minister Andrei Belousov said on Friday 29 August that the plan for recruitment into contract military service has been expanded in 2025.

Source: Russian outlet Interfax, quoting Belousov at a meeting of the Defence Ministry board

Quote: "The key issue for ensuring offensive operations remains troop recruitment. Work in this direction is progressing successfully. This year, we have increased the plan for recruitment into contract military service."

Advertisement:

Background:

  • In July 2025, UK intelligence reported that Russia had already lost more than 230,000 troops since the beginning of the year.
  • In February 2025, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russian authorities planned to increase their forces by 12 to 15 divisions in 2025, equivalent to around 150,000 soldiers.

Russo-Ukrainian warwararmy
