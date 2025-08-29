Denmark's contribution to Ukraine's defence industry this year expected to reach €1.4bn

Denmark’s contribution to the Danish model – whereby allies pay for the production of weapons for Ukraine by Ukrainian defence companies – will amount to around €1.4 billion this year.

Source: Danish Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The minister praised the results of the Danish model and called for its expansion.

Poulsen pointed out that Denmark awarded contracts worth €600 million last year.

Quote: "My expectations will be that this year we will be able to invest about €1.4 billion directly into defence companies in Ukraine. And the lessons learned are also quite ambitious … First of all, the Ukrainian defence industry is producing very fast compared to European companies. They are able to produce in months, not years. And it's, for the second part, also a very cost-effective model."

Details: Poulsen expressed hope that more countries would join this format of support for Ukraine.

"Today, we have heard quite much support for doing more through the Danish model, and I'm quite happy to see that," the minister added.

Poulsen also stressed that Ukraine urgently needs greater military support.

"We do not have time on our side, and the costs, if we are not acting now, will be much more substantial in the longer term. We simply don't have a choice," he said.

Background:

In June, then defence minister Rustem Umierov said that support for Ukraine under the Danish model was set to increase to €1.3 billion in 2025.

Ukraine regularly calls on its partners to invest more in the Ukrainian defence industrial base.

