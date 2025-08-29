Lukashenko complains to Trump about difficult fate of Belarus and receives words of support

Self-proclaimed President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has said that during a conversation with Donald Trump on 15 August, he complained about his country's difficult situation and allegedly received words of support.

Source: European Pravda, citing Zerkalo (Mirror), an independent Belarusian media outlet; Lukashenko in an interview with Chinese television

Details: Lukashenko said that no country in the world like Belarus "is in such a difficult situation" and recalled that during a phone conversation with the US president, "we discussed some issues for about 35 minutes".

"He was probably not in the mood for such a conversation. But we started talking, and he threw this phrase at me: I wish you success, he said, your country is in such a difficult place and in such a difficult period that only a strong leader can cope with it," Lukashenko added.

According to Lukashenko, Trump "when he studied the situation and got acquainted with Belarus, he saw that we have difficulties both in the east and in the west".

"There is a war in the south, and in the north, we have enough of these Baltic neighbours who have gone crazy. He agreed with this and said that Belarus is in a complicated situation," Lukashenko said.

Background:

US President Donald Trump said he had a "wonderful talk with the highly respected" Lukashenko on 15 August, before his meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Alaska.

After that, Lukashenko dispelled hopes for a massive prisoner release, as requested by the US president.

