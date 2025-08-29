All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування

Lukashenko complains to Trump about difficult fate of Belarus and receives words of support

Oleh Pavliuk, Tetyana OliynykFriday, 29 August 2025, 22:41
Lukashenko complains to Trump about difficult fate of Belarus and receives words of support
Alexander Lukashenko. Stock photo: Getty Images

Self-proclaimed President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has said that during a conversation with Donald Trump on 15 August, he complained about his country's difficult situation and allegedly received words of support.

Source: European Pravda, citing Zerkalo (Mirror), an independent Belarusian media outlet; Lukashenko in an interview with Chinese television

Details: Lukashenko said that no country in the world like Belarus "is in such a difficult situation" and recalled that during a phone conversation with the US president, "we discussed some issues for about 35 minutes".

Advertisement:

"He was probably not in the mood for such a conversation. But we started talking, and he threw this phrase at me: I wish you success, he said, your country is in such a difficult place and in such a difficult period that only a strong leader can cope with it," Lukashenko added.

According to Lukashenko, Trump "when he studied the situation and got acquainted with Belarus, he saw that we have difficulties both in the east and in the west".

"There is a war in the south, and in the north, we have enough of these Baltic neighbours who have gone crazy. He agreed with this and said that Belarus is in a complicated situation," Lukashenko said.

Background:

  • US President Donald Trump said he had a "wonderful talk with the highly respected" Lukashenko on 15 August, before his meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Alaska.
  • After that, Lukashenko dispelled hopes for a massive prisoner release, as requested by the US president.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon! 

LukashenkoTrumpBelarus
Advertisement:
Ukrainian MP Parubii killed in Lviv
Moscow uses time allotted for preparation of leaders' meeting to launch strikes – Zelenskyy, photos
EU chief diplomat: Frozen Russian assets cannot be returned to Russia unless reparations are paid
Ukraine hits oil refineries in Russia's Krasnodar Krai and Samara Oblast – Ukraine's General Staff, photos, videos
Russia is attacking Germany's infrastructure daily and destabilising the country – German chancellor
Russia conducts large-scale attack on Zaporizhzhia, killing one person and injuring 22 more – photos, videos
All News
Lukashenko
Self-proclaimed Belarusian president bids Ukraine peaceful skies and mentions "sincere friendship" between states
Putin briefs self-proclaimed Belarusian president on talks with Trump
Belarusian leader: Russia hasn't asked Minsk to enter war directly, fearing NATO intervention
RECENT NEWS
13:23
From 12 September Russia prepares "massive wave" of disinformation – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence chief
13:07
Lithuania also calls for confiscation of frozen Russian assets: legal solutions available
12:43
Estonia insists that Russia's frozen assets be confiscated and transferred to Ukraine
12:29
Ukrainian MP Parubii killed in Lviv
11:43
As many as 28 injured in Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia, rescue operations completed
11:27
EU foreign ministers discuss pressure on Russia with their counterparts from UK, Iceland and Norway
11:13
Russians scale up use of "stealth cloaks" to attack at night – Deepstate, video
10:57
Russian attack leaves 25,000 consumers in Zaporizhzhia Oblast without power
10:23
Finland wants to prepare 19th package of sanctions with US and put pressure on Russia with tariffs
10:01
Moscow uses time allotted for preparation of leaders' meeting to launch strikes – Zelenskyy, photos
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: