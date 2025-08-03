UK foreign secretary feels guilty about row between Zelenskyy and Trump

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy has confessed he felt guilty when he learned of the row between Presidents Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump that took place in the Oval Office in late February 2025.

Source: Lammy in an interview with The Guardian, as reported by European Pravda

Details: David Lammy believes that he could have done more for his Ukrainian colleagues in preparation for the meeting with Trump.

"If I’m being honest, I felt, arrghhh! Why hadn’t I done more to support our Ukrainian colleagues in preparation for their meeting?" Lammy said.

At the same time, he explained that the Ukrainian delegation was invited at the last moment, while the British side was focused on its own meeting with Trump and did not have time to help.

"I was being a bit hard on myself. But I still felt guilty," Lammy added.

However, he recalled, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer invited Zelenskyy to London after the row at the White House.

"That embrace with Keir [Starmer – ed.] – I still feel quite emotional when I think about it – was a moment where the whole world breathed a sigh of relief," recalls Lammy.

Starmer and Zelenskyy hugging on the Downing Street pavement, he said, was the "epitome of Britain being back in the place the global community wants us: bridge building, a glue, with a history that helps connect us to much of the world".

Background:

UK PM Keir Starmer also recently recalled Zelenskyy’s visit to London, which took place after his spat with Donald Trump at the White House.

On 28 February, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy left the White House ahead of schedule after a dispute with Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance.

Several world leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, expressed their support for Ukraine and Zelenskyy.

European leaders and the EU leadership also rallied round to support Ukraine after the row in the White House.

