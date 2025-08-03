All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

UK foreign secretary feels guilty about row between Zelenskyy and Trump

Iryna Kutielieva, Roman PetrenkoSunday, 3 August 2025, 10:48
UK foreign secretary feels guilty about row between Zelenskyy and Trump
Zelenskyy-Trump row in the White House. Photo: Getty Images

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy has confessed he felt guilty when he learned of the row between Presidents Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump that took place in the Oval Office in late February 2025.

Source: Lammy in an interview with The Guardian, as reported by European Pravda

Details: David Lammy believes that he could have done more for his Ukrainian colleagues in preparation for the meeting with Trump.

Advertisement:

"If I’m being honest, I felt, arrghhh! Why hadn’t I done more to support our Ukrainian colleagues in preparation for their meeting?" Lammy said.

At the same time, he explained that the Ukrainian delegation was invited at the last moment, while the British side was focused on its own meeting with Trump and did not have time to help.

"I was being a bit hard on myself. But I still felt guilty," Lammy added.

However, he recalled, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer invited Zelenskyy to London after the row at the White House.

"That embrace with Keir [Starmer – ed.] – I still feel quite emotional when I think about it – was a moment where the whole world breathed a sigh of relief," recalls Lammy.

Starmer and Zelenskyy hugging on the Downing Street pavement, he said, was the  "epitome of Britain being back in the place the global community wants us: bridge building, a glue, with a history that helps connect us to much of the world".

Background: 

  • UK PM Keir Starmer also recently recalled Zelenskyy’s visit to London, which took place after his spat with Donald Trump at the White House.
  • On 28 February, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy left the White House ahead of schedule after a dispute with Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance.
  • Several world leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, expressed their support for Ukraine and Zelenskyy.
  • European leaders and the EU leadership also rallied round to support Ukraine after the row in the White House.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

UKZelenskyyTrumpUSA
Advertisement:
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence obtains classified data on Russia's nuclear submarine cruiser – photos
Russia launches 76 drones and 7 missiles, hitting 8 Ukrainian locations
Zelenskyy dismisses Mukachevo District Administration head
Ukraine's сommander-in-сhief: Russians use total infiltration tactics and increase sabotage
Ukrainian MP and former head of Luhansk Oblast administration among those exposed by anti-corruption agencies
Ukraine's Security Service attacks Russian airbase and military plant
All News
UK
UK foreign secretary: Putin is not ready to seriously negotiate
UK Defence Intelligence analyses situation around Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast
Zelenskyy calls for ratification of 100-year UK partnership agreement
RECENT NEWS
11:50
Russians advance near four settlements in Donetsk Oblast – DeepState
10:48
UK foreign secretary feels guilty about row between Zelenskyy and Trump
10:37
Billionaire and ex-Google CEO Eric Schmidt is making drones for Ukraine. What drives him?
10:30
Türkiye launches Kızılelma drone production with Ukrainian AI-322F engine
10:11
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence obtains classified data on Russia's nuclear submarine cruiser – photos
09:27
Russia launches 76 drones and 7 missiles, hitting 8 Ukrainian locations
08:54
Zelenskyy dismisses Mukachevo District Administration head
08:27
Seven dead and over 20 injured in Russian assaults on Donetsk and Kherson oblasts
07:42
Russia loses 920 soldiers over past day
07:28
Russia claims to have downed nearly 100 Ukrainian drones overnight
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: