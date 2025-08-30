Russia launches large-scale attack on Dnipro, using drones and missiles

Russia conducted a large-scale combined attack on Dnipro on the night of 29-30 August, deploying both attack drones and missiles.

Source: Ukrainian Air Force; Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne.Dnipro

Details: The Air Force reported at 03:28 that several groups of Kalibr cruise missiles were launched from the area of Novorossiysk, Russia, towards Dnipro.

The attack was accompanied by the extensive use of attack drones, which targeted the city throughout the night.

Local journalists reported numerous explosions in the city.

Update: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, reported strikes in both Dnipro and Pavlohrad.

