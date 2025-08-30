All Sections
Russia conducts combined attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, damaging infrastructure facilities – photos

Ivan Diakonov Saturday, 30 August 2025, 07:50
Russia conducts combined attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, damaging infrastructure facilities – photos
Aftermath of the attack. Photo: Serhii Lysak

Russia conducted a combined attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on the night of 29-30 August, using both missiles and drones. Infrastructure facilities, businesses and residential buildings have been damaged in the attacks.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Infrastructure facilities in Dnipro and Pavlohrad have been damaged. Fires broke out at the sites. In addition, a house and an outbuilding caught fire in the city of Dnipro. A summer kitchen was also destroyed," Lysak reported.

Aftermath of the attack
Photo: Serhii Lysak
Aftermath of the attack
Photo: Serhii Lysak

Details: Lysak reported that the Nikopol district came under fire from Grad multiple-launch rocket systems and FPV drones. Explosions were reported in the city of Nikopol and the Marhanets, Pokrovske and Myrove hromadas. As a result of the attack, a business and a petrol station had been damaged. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

In addition, a Russian drone strike was recorded in the Mezhova hromada of the Synelnykove district. Information about the consequences is being clarified.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Dnipropetrovsk OblastDnipromissile strikedrones
