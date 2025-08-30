Large-scale attack on Zaporizhzhia: number of casualties has risen to 30

All Sections
KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 30 August 2025, 21:08
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia. Photo: Zaporizhzia Oblast Military Administration

The number of people injured in Russia's overnight attack on Zaporizhzhia has risen to 30. One person was killed.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Fedorov: "We now know of 30 casualties: people injured in the Russian nighttime attack have been seeking medical help. Most of them have shrapnel wounds, cuts, and acute stress reactions."

Details: Earlier, Fedorov said that 235 people had sought help from social services and district administrations as a result of the Russian attack, including 11 internally displaced persons and 57 people in receipt of benefits. Two people needed a place to stay temporarily.

Background:

