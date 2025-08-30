All Sections
The Telegraph: Trump proposes deploying US private military companies as part of Ukraine security guarantees

Mariya Yemets, KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 30 August 2025, 16:28
The Telegraph: Trump proposes deploying US private military companies as part of Ukraine security guarantees
Donald Trump. Stock photo: Getty Images

The Telegraph reports that US President Donald Trump has proposed engaging US private military companies to help with fortifications and act as a deterrent as part of potential security guarantees for Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda; The Telegraph, citing sources

Details: Trump, in his talks with European states on potential security guarantees for Ukraine as part of a peace agreement, allegedly proposed to involve private military companies from the United States to complement the efforts of European partners.

The idea is that these American companies could be involved in strengthening fortifications, building new military bases, and protecting American businesses in Ukraine, and the presence of American contractors would be an additional deterrent to Russia.

The proposal is allegedly being discussed among other measures that the states of the Coalition of the Willing, led by France and the UK, have agreed to propose.

The use of private military companies would allow Trump, who has already promised not to send the US military to Ukraine, to calm the fears of the most isolationist wing of Trumpists, The Telegraph’s sources say.

Background: 

  • Before that, the Financial Times found out that Trump, in talks with Europeans, had proposed using Chinese peacekeepers in a "buffer zone" to be agreed upon as part of a potential deal; the White House denied the reports.
  • EU defence ministers agree to deploy military instructors in Ukraine as part of security guarantees.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Trump
