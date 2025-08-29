All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування

EU defence ministers agree to deploy military instructors to Ukraine after ceasefire

Tetyana Vysotska, OLEKSANDR SHUMILINFriday, 29 August 2025, 16:59
EU defence ministers agree to deploy military instructors to Ukraine after ceasefire
Kaja Kallas. Photo: Getty Images

European Union member states will send military instructors to Ukraine as part of the EUMAM training mission for Ukrainian troops, which will form part of the EU’s contribution to security guarantees for Ukraine once a ceasefire is established.

Source: European Pravda, citing Kaja Kallas, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, at a press conference in Copenhagen on 29 August, following an informal meeting of EU defence ministers

Quote from Kallas: "Today, ministers also discussed Europe’s role in security guarantees, the role of the European Union, and it is clear that Europe will fully play its part. I welcome that there is broad support today for expanding our EUMAM military mission mandate to provide training and advice inside Ukraine after any truce [is established]."

Advertisement:

Details: Kallas pointed out that the EU is the largest provider of training and exercises for Ukrainian soldiers.

"We have trained over 80,000 soldiers so far, and we must be ready to do more. This could include placing EU trainers in Ukrainian military academies and institutions," she said.

"In parallel, our civilian mission can strengthen Ukraine's resilience against Russian hybrid attacks," Kallas added.

Background: 

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

EUwar
Advertisement:
Macron: If Putin avoids meeting with Zelenskyy, Trump must respond
Ukraine's anti-corruption agency denies investigating Flamingo missile production
Head of Ukrainian President's Office Yermak shares details of talks with Trump's envoy Witkoff in New York
EU defence ministers agree to deploy military instructors to Ukraine after ceasefire
Zelenskyy: There's no mass departure of 18-22-year-olds, they should get to finish schools and universities in Ukraine
Ukraine initiates emergency UN Security Council meeting following Russia's latest large-scale attack
All News
EU
Von der Leyen calls Putin a predator and warns of risks for EU
EU chief diplomat: 19th sanctions package against Russia may include energy restrictions
EU summons Russian chargé d’affaires over attack on EU mission building in Kyiv
RECENT NEWS
21:26
Moldovan MP: We have a plan to reintegrate Transnistria, іt will be done very quickly
21:23
Macron: If Putin avoids meeting with Zelenskyy, Trump must respond
20:32
Poland outlines its contribution to Ukraine's future security guarantees
20:25
Drone strike hits another oil refinery in Russia – Reuters
20:04
Zelenskyy hints at possible visit of European Council president to Ukraine
19:56
Zelenskyy seeks legally binding security guarantees from partners
19:22
Zelenskyy says 25 people were killed in large-scale Russian attack on Kyiv
19:22
JD Vance criticises Politico article on Trump's envoy Witkoff
18:51
Ukraine's anti-corruption agency denies investigating Flamingo missile production
18:48
Denmark's contribution to Ukraine's defence industry this year expected to reach €1.4bn
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: