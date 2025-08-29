EU defence ministers agree to deploy military instructors to Ukraine after ceasefire

European Union member states will send military instructors to Ukraine as part of the EUMAM training mission for Ukrainian troops, which will form part of the EU’s contribution to security guarantees for Ukraine once a ceasefire is established.

Source: European Pravda, citing Kaja Kallas, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, at a press conference in Copenhagen on 29 August, following an informal meeting of EU defence ministers

Quote from Kallas: "Today, ministers also discussed Europe’s role in security guarantees, the role of the European Union, and it is clear that Europe will fully play its part. I welcome that there is broad support today for expanding our EUMAM military mission mandate to provide training and advice inside Ukraine after any truce [is established]."

Details: Kallas pointed out that the EU is the largest provider of training and exercises for Ukrainian soldiers.

"We have trained over 80,000 soldiers so far, and we must be ready to do more. This could include placing EU trainers in Ukrainian military academies and institutions," she said.

"In parallel, our civilian mission can strengthen Ukraine's resilience against Russian hybrid attacks," Kallas added.

