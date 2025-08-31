All Sections
Russian attacks on Zaporizhzhia and oblast kill one and injure 37 civilians

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 31 August 2025, 07:52
Russian attacks on Zaporizhzhia and oblast kill one and injure 37 civilians
The aftermath of the Russian attacks. Photo: Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

One person has been killed and 37 injured as a result of Russian attacks on the city of Zaporizhzhia and the Zaporizhzhia and Polohy districts.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration 

Details: Fedorov said that the Russians carried out 391 strikes on 16 settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast during the day. 

Russian forces launched 10 missile strikes on the city of Zaporizhzhia and conducted five airstrikes on the settlements of Komyshuvakha, Bilohiria and Malynivka. 

Two attacks with multiple-launch rocket systems hit the settlements of Plavni and Charivne.

A total of 286 drones of various types, mostly FPV, attacked the city of Zaporizhzhia and the settlements of Chervonodniprovka, Plavni, Huliaipole, Orikhiv, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Vasynivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Preobrazhenka, Novopavlivka and Dolynka.

The Russians also launched 88 artillery strikes on the settlements of Plavni, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka and Charivne.

Background:

  • On the night of 29-30 August, Russian forces carried out a large-scale attack on Zaporizhzhia using strike drones and missiles. 
  • The number of people injured in the Russian overnight attack on Zaporizhzhia rose to 30. One person was killed.

Zaporizhzhia OblastRusso-Ukrainian wardronesmissile strike
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Russians attack Malokaterynivka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, injuring one-year-old child
Ukrainian snipers repel Russian assault in close combat – video
Russians hit Zaporizhzhia Oblast this morning, injuring two people
