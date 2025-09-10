All Sections
US Congressman Joe Wilson says Russian attack on Poland is "an act of war"

Ivan Diakonov Wednesday, 10 September 2025, 04:27
US Congressman Joe Wilson says Russian attack on Poland is an act of war
Joe Wilson. Photo: Getty Images

Joe Wilson, Republican congressman and member of the US House Armed Services Committee, has said that Russian drones had attacked Poland and called on US President Donald Trump to impose tough sanctions on Russia and strengthen military support for Ukraine.

Source: Wilson on X (Twitter)

Details: Wilson was reacting to reports of a possible incursion by Russian attack drones into Polish airspace. He stressed that such actions amount to a direct attack on a NATO ally.

Quote: "Russia is attacking NATO ally Poland with Iranian[-made] Shahed drones less than a week after President Trump hosted President Nawrocki at the White House. This is an act of war, and we are grateful to NATO allies for their swift response to war criminal Putin's continued unprovoked aggression against free and productive nations." 

Details: Wilson urged Trump to impose sanctions that could cripple Russia's war machine and to provide Ukraine with advanced weapons to strike Russian territory. He stressed that Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin is no longer limiting himself to the war in Ukraine but is now "testing our resolve in NATO territory".

Quote: "Putin is no longer content just losing in Ukraine while bombing mothers and babies, he is now directly testing our resolve in NATO territory. Putin stated that 'Russia knows no borders'. Free and prosperous nations will teach Russia about borders."

Background: 

  • At around 01:30 on 10 September, Ukraine's Air Force reported a likely incursion by Russian attack drones into Polish airspace.
  • Poland closed several airports because of the likely drone intrusion.
  • A Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) stated that the airports had been closed "due to unplanned military activity related to ensuring state security".
  • Poland’s Operational Command reported that not only Polish fighter jets but also allied aircraft had been scrambled. In addition, ground-based air defence forces were put on high alert.
  • Data from Flightradar showed that an Airborne Early Warning and Control (AWACS) Saab 340 AEW&C aircraft was operating in Polish airspace near the border with Ukraine. Its extended patrol came amid the nighttime large-scale Russian drone attack on Ukraine.

USAPolandRusso-Ukrainian wardrones
