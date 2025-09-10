All Sections
Russia attacks Zhytomyr Oblast: one person killed, businesses damaged – photo

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 10 September 2025, 08:17
Russia attacks Zhytomyr Oblast: one person killed, businesses damaged – photo
Building on fire. Photo: Vitalii Bunechko on Telegram

One person has been killed and another injured in a Russian combined strike on Zhytomyr Oblast on the night of 9-10 September.

Source: Vitalii Bunechko, Head of Zhytomyr Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The enemy hit Zhytomyr Oblast using kamikaze drones and cruise missiles during a combined aerial attack. One person has been killed and another injured as a result of the strikes."

Details: Bunechko added that several civilian businesses and homes had been damaged.

 
Burnt roof
Photo: Vitalii Bunechko on Telegram

Efforts are underway to deal with the aftermath of the attack.

Zhytomyr Oblastdronesmissile strikecasualties
