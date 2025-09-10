Russia attacks Zhytomyr Oblast: one person killed, businesses damaged – photo
Wednesday, 10 September 2025, 08:17
One person has been killed and another injured in a Russian combined strike on Zhytomyr Oblast on the night of 9-10 September.
Source: Vitalii Bunechko, Head of Zhytomyr Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "The enemy hit Zhytomyr Oblast using kamikaze drones and cruise missiles during a combined aerial attack. One person has been killed and another injured as a result of the strikes."
Advertisement:
Details: Bunechko added that several civilian businesses and homes had been damaged.
Efforts are underway to deal with the aftermath of the attack.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!