Russia attacks Zhytomyr Oblast: one person killed, businesses damaged – photo

One person has been killed and another injured in a Russian combined strike on Zhytomyr Oblast on the night of 9-10 September.

Source: Vitalii Bunechko, Head of Zhytomyr Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The enemy hit Zhytomyr Oblast using kamikaze drones and cruise missiles during a combined aerial attack. One person has been killed and another injured as a result of the strikes."

Details: Bunechko added that several civilian businesses and homes had been damaged.

Burnt roof Photo: Vitalii Bunechko on Telegram

Efforts are underway to deal with the aftermath of the attack.

