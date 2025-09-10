Poland finds first drone downed during night incursion

The first of the drones believed to be Russian, downed by the Polish military, has been recovered in the village of Czosnówka in Biała County. These drones violated Polish airspace during Russia’s large-scale attack on Ukraine.

Source: Lublin Voivodeship Police press service, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "Police officers confirmed the discovery of a damaged drone in the village of Czosnówka in Biała County at 05:40. We have informed the appropriate services. The investigation is ongoing."

Details: Reports indicate that local law enforcement has been urgently convened for a meeting in response to the unprecedented overnight incidents.

Czosnówka is located near the county centre, the town of Biała Podlaska, which sits just across the border from Brest in Belarus.

