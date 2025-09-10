All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування

Poland to deliver protest note to Russia over drone attacks

Ivanna Kostina, STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 10 September 2025, 13:31
Poland to deliver protest note to Russia over drone attacks
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Poland’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs will be summoning Russia’s chargé d’affaires to issue an official protest over the violation of Polish airspace by Russian drones.

Source: European Pravda, citing Polish news outlet Polsat News

Details: Polish foreign ministry spokesperson Paweł Wroński said Russia's chargé d’affaires "will be summoned to the ministry and handed a note of protest", although he did not specify when this would take place.

Advertisement:

Andrei Ordash, Russia’s chargé d’affaires in Poland, told Kremlin-aligned news agency RIA Novosti: "We view these accusations as unfounded. No evidence has been presented that the drones were of Russian origin."

He added: "Russia has absolutely no interest in escalating the conflict with Poland. But we cannot expect the Polish authorities to listen to us amid their anti-Russian hysteria."

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stressed that the drone incursion could not be written off as an error or a minor provocation by Russia.

"For the first time in this war, [the drones] did not enter Polish airspace from Ukraine due to error, disorientation, or minor provocations by Russia. For the first time, a large number of these drones crossed Poland's skies directly from Belarus," Tusk told the Polish parliament.

He added that according to early reports, 19 drones violated Polish airspace.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon! 

PolanddronesRussia
Advertisement:
Ukrainian forces carry out combined strike on Russian railway infrastructure – source in Ukraine's Defence Intelligence
Trump's reaction to Russian drones in Poland raised concern in Europe – Reuters
Ukrainian forces strike one of Russia's largest oil refineries with drones
Trump's envoy Kellogg: 19 drones in Poland cannot be an accident, Putin is pushing limits
Zelenskyy: Russian drone infiltrates Romanian airspace for 50 minutes
Poland scrambles jets and closes Lublin airport due to Russian drones in Ukraine's airspace
All News
Poland
Seven Russian drones and wreckage from unknown missile reportedly found in Poland
Belarus claims that it shot down some drones that veered off course and informed Poland and Lithuania
Zelenskyy reveals new details on drones that violated Polish airspace
RECENT NEWS
15:18
Polish PM urges politicians in Poland to stop wave of pro-Russian sentiment
15:07
UN peacekeepers may be deployed in Ukraine after war, says UN General Assembly president
15:03
Russian Buk-M3 system worth up to US$50m destroyed in Zaporizhzhia Oblast by Ukrainian intelligence – video
14:16
Ukrainian forces carry out combined strike on Russian railway infrastructure – source in Ukraine's Defence Intelligence
14:09
Russia launches Zircon hypersonic missile during exercises in Barents Sea – photo
13:09
Estonia plans to provide €100m in military support for Ukraine next year
12:45
Romanian defence minister: F-16s were close to downing Russian drone, but it returned to Ukraine
12:35
Trump's reaction to Russian drones in Poland raised concern in Europe – Reuters
12:33
Ukrainian forces pushed Russians back in Sumy Oblast, enemy advanced in Zaporizhzhia Oblast – DeepState
12:08
Most Germans fear Russian attack on NATO country – survey
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: