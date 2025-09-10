Poland to deliver protest note to Russia over drone attacks

Poland’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs will be summoning Russia’s chargé d’affaires to issue an official protest over the violation of Polish airspace by Russian drones.

Source: European Pravda, citing Polish news outlet Polsat News

Details: Polish foreign ministry spokesperson Paweł Wroński said Russia's chargé d’affaires "will be summoned to the ministry and handed a note of protest", although he did not specify when this would take place.

Advertisement:

Andrei Ordash, Russia’s chargé d’affaires in Poland, told Kremlin-aligned news agency RIA Novosti: "We view these accusations as unfounded. No evidence has been presented that the drones were of Russian origin."

He added: "Russia has absolutely no interest in escalating the conflict with Poland. But we cannot expect the Polish authorities to listen to us amid their anti-Russian hysteria."

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stressed that the drone incursion could not be written off as an error or a minor provocation by Russia.

"For the first time in this war, [the drones] did not enter Polish airspace from Ukraine due to error, disorientation, or minor provocations by Russia. For the first time, a large number of these drones crossed Poland's skies directly from Belarus," Tusk told the Polish parliament.

He added that according to early reports, 19 drones violated Polish airspace.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!