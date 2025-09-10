All Sections
NATO secretary general believes NATO Allies successfully dealt with Russian airspace violation on Poland

Khrystyna Bondarieva Wednesday, 10 September 2025, 15:53
NATO secretary general believes NATO Allies successfully dealt with Russian airspace violation on Poland
Stock Photo: Getty Images

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has assessed the actions of NATO allies in response to the Russian drone attack on Poland as "successful" in ensuring the protection of the Alliance member state.

Source: Rutte on Wednesday, speaking on the Russian drone incursion into Poland, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Rutte said that several Allies participated in the operation to respond to the drone incursion alongside Poland. Among them were Polish F-16s, Dutch F-35s, Italian AWACS, NATO multi-role transport and refuelling aircraft, and German Patriots.

"I think what we have seen last night was a very successful reaction by NATO and Allies, including of course, Poland itself, but also the Dutch and the Italians and the Germans, everybody involved. And I'm really impressed," the NATO secretary general said.

He added that, of course, "we always have to make sure that we are one step ahead".

"But I think last night showed that we are able to defend every inch of NATO territory including, of course, its airspace," said Rutte.

Background:

  • Rutte also refused to comment on the intentionality of the Russian drone attack on Poland, but promised to defend every inch of NATO territory.
  • Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk reported that the military had initially counted 19 violations of the country’s airspace.
  • Seven drones were found in Poland after Russia’s night-time attack, along with parts of a missile.

