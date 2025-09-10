All Sections
Polish foreign minister after Russian drone incursion: I won't pretend things can't get worse

Oleh Pavliuk, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 10 September 2025, 20:00
Polish foreign minister after Russian drone incursion: I won't pretend things can't get worse
Radosław Sikorski. Photo: Getty Images

Polish Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Radosław Sikorski believes that Poland may face a more serious violation of its airspace than the one that occurred on the night of 9-10 September.

Source: Polish radio station RMF FM, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Sikorski was asked at a press conference on Wednesday 10 September whether Poles, particularly people living in border settlements, could feel safe. 

He believes the reaction to last night’s events shows that the country’s air defence and response system "is working well".

"Of course, this is an enemy that has been attacking our neighbour for three and a half years with great intensity and brutality, so I’m not going to pretend things can’t get worse," Sikorski said.

At the same time, he stated that Poles and the Polish state "have prepared for this time of crisis, and today we can proudly say that our state has coped with the task".

Background: As of the evening of 10 September, the crash sites of 10 Russian drones that entered Polish airspace – about half of the total number –  have been found.

