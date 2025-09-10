Belarus shared drone movement data with Poland overnight, Warsaw calls it "useful"

General Wiesław Kukuła, Chief of the General Staff of the Polish Armed Forces, has confirmed that the Polish side received information from Belarus about drones flying in its direction.

Source: Polish TV channel TVN24, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Kukuła confirmed Belarus's statement that it had passed on a warning to Poland about the movement of drones.

"The Belarusians warned us that drones were flying through their airspace in our direction," he said.

When asked about the timing of the warning, he replied that "the warning was useful to us".

"In this context, it was surprising to me that Belarus, which is heavily escalating the situation on the land border, decided to engage in such cooperation," Kukuła said.

Background: As of the evening of 10 September, the debris of 15 drones had been found in Poland.

