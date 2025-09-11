All Sections
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence hit Russian vessel near Novorossiysk – video

Iryna BalachukThursday, 11 September 2025, 08:56
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence hit Russian vessel near Novorossiysk – video
The vessel that was struck. Screenshot: video by Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) has reported that on 10 September its forces tracked and successfully struck a high-value Russian Black Sea Fleet vessel near Novorossiysk.

Source: DIU

Quote: "Professionals from DIU delivered a precise strike with a domestically produced combat drone on the vessel’s bridge, where its navigation and communications equipment is located. As a result of the strike, the enemy ship’s electronic reconnaissance equipment was destroyed, and the vessel was put out of operation, requiring costly repairs."

Details: At the time of the attack, the Russian vessel was conducting electronic reconnaissance and patrolling the approaches to Novorossiysk Bay, where Russia has now stationed the remnants of its Black Sea Fleet.

The vessel struck was a multipurpose project MPSV07 salvage ship which Russia put into service in 2015. Its cost is estimated to be around US$60 million. Russia has a total of four such vessels.

The MPSV07-class vessel is equipped with diving systems, remotely operated vehicles, side-scan sonar, and electronic reconnaissance systems. It can be used for seabed surveys. The vessel’s power capacity is about 4 MW.

