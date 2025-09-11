Poland restricts air traffic along its border with Ukraine and Belarus

The Polish Air Navigation Services Agency (PAŻP) has announced that from 10 September to 9 December, air traffic will be restricted in eastern Poland along the border with Ukraine and Belarus for reasons of national security.

Source: Polish news portal RMF FM, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The restrictions were introduced under an order of the Minister of Infrastructure to restrict flights for a period not exceeding three months.

Advertisement:

The PAŻP communiqué states that, at the request of the Armed Forces Operational Command, air traffic restrictions will be put in place in eastern Poland in the form of the EP R129 restricted zone from 22:00 on 10 September until 23:59 on 9 December. The EP R129 zone covers the entire border with Ukraine and Belarus.

The agency emphasised that from sunset to sunrise, there is a complete ban on flights in the EP R129 zone, with the exception of military aircraft.

In addition, there is a 24-hour ban on civilian unmanned aircraft in the zone.

During the day, from sunrise to sunset, there is a flight ban in the EP R129 zone, with the following exceptions:

manned aircraft flying after submitting a flight plan, equipped with a functioning transponder in mode A and C or mode S, maintaining constant air-ground radio communication with the relevant ATS authority and, if necessary, establishing two-way communication on the relevant communication channel of that authority

military aircraft

flights under GARDA, ALPHA SCRAMBLE signals

flights with HEAD, STATE, SAR, HOSP, MEDEVAC or FFR status.

The communiqué emphasises that state aviation and air ambulance flights may also be permitted, as well as flights to provide assistance in cases where there is a threat to human or animal life or health, in particular in the event of natural disasters, catastrophes, environmental threats or emergencies.

Flights related to the protection and control of critical infrastructure may also be permitted.

The agency stressed that entering the active zone of aircraft that do not meet the criteria for exceptions is a violation of aviation law.

Background:

On the night of 9-10 September, Polish airspace was repeatedly violated by drones during the Russian Federation's attack on Ukraine. Polish and Allied radar systems tracked several dozen drones. In cases where they could pose a threat, a decision was made to neutralise them.

After the Russian drone attack on Poland, NATO invoked Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty, which requires joint consultations to be held.

Poland says that Sweden will urgently send air defence systems and aircraft to the country after the unprecedented incursion of Russian drones on the night of 9-10 September.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!