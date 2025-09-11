All Sections
Germany to bolster NATO's eastern border after Russian drone incidents in Poland

Ulyana Krychkovska, STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 11 September 2025, 18:58
Germany has declared its readiness to increase military presence along NATO’s eastern border in response to Russian drones entering Polish airspace.

Source: Reuters, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Following the events of the night of 9-10 September, Poland found debris from 15 UAVs out of nearly 20 Russian drones that crossed the border in various regions.

A German government representative stated that Germany would reinforce its presence on NATO’s eastern border in response to the incident. He also said that in addition to existing commitments in the Baltic region and Poland, Germany will expand and intensify aerial patrols over Poland.

He added that Berlin would also enhance its support for Ukraine and work within the EU framework to quickly adopt the 19th package of sanctions against Russia.

Read also: What is the goal of Russia's mass drone attack on Poland and how should NATO respond?

