Czech Foreign Ministry summons Russian ambassador over Kremlin drone provocation in Poland

Oleh Pavliuk, STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 11 September 2025, 20:00
Photo: Getty Images

Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský summoned Russian Ambassador Alexander Zmeyevsky on Thursday 11 September over the recent violation of Polish airspace by Russian drones.

Source: Novinky, a Czech news outlet, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "I decided to summon the Russian ambassador. Russian drones in Poland are a pure Kremlin provocation. Czechia firmly supports Poland. We will defend the territory of the Alliance."

Details: The Russian ambassador arrived at the Czech Foreign Ministry around 16:30 and left approximately 15 minutes later.

The Czech Foreign Ministry spokesperson Daniel Drake declined to specify the content of the meeting but stressed that NATO would not tolerate Russian provocations and is prepared to defend its territory.

Spain and the Netherlands also summoned Russian diplomats following the drone incident.

Background: 

Read also: What is the goal of Russia's mass drone attack on Poland and how should NATO respond?

CzechiaRussiaPolanddrones
