Czech Foreign Ministry summons Russian ambassador over Kremlin drone provocation in Poland

Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský summoned Russian Ambassador Alexander Zmeyevsky on Thursday 11 September over the recent violation of Polish airspace by Russian drones.

Quote: "I decided to summon the Russian ambassador. Russian drones in Poland are a pure Kremlin provocation. Czechia firmly supports Poland. We will defend the territory of the Alliance."

Details: The Russian ambassador arrived at the Czech Foreign Ministry around 16:30 and left approximately 15 minutes later.

The Czech Foreign Ministry spokesperson Daniel Drake declined to specify the content of the meeting but stressed that NATO would not tolerate Russian provocations and is prepared to defend its territory.

Spain and the Netherlands also summoned Russian diplomats following the drone incident.

Background:

After the events of the night of 9-10 September, Poland restricted air traffic along its border with Ukraine and Belarus.

Debris from 15 Russian drones was discovered across various regions of Poland after at least 20 drones reportedly breached its airspace.

