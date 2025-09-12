All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування

State Border Guard Service on Zapad-25 drills: No large concentration of Russian troops observed in Belarus

Iryna BalachukFriday, 12 September 2025, 10:35
State Border Guard Service on Zapad-25 drills: No large concentration of Russian troops observed in Belarus
A Ukrainian state border guard. Stock photo: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine 

Ukraine is currently not observing a large presence of Russian troops in Belarus, with the contingent deployed for the Zapad-2025 exercises smaller than, for example, in 2023, when Russia kept around 10,000-12,000 troops on the territory of its satellite state.

Source: Andrii Demchenko, spokesperson for Ukraine’s State Border Guard Service, on air with the 24/7 national joint newscast

Quote: "We are not observing a large number of Russian forces in Belarus at present. Of course, the terrorist state has sent some of its units, personnel and equipment there for these exercises, but the numbers are significantly smaller than in 2023, when Russia stationed around 10,000-12,000 troops in Belarus."

Advertisement:

Details: Demchenko said that the Border Guard Service continues to monitor developments in Belarus and strengthen its defences along the border.

Asked whether the situation in Belarus could change very quickly, Demchenko noted that moving a large number of Russian troops into the country takes time, and intelligence would detect it.

He also stressed that the Russian-Belarusian Zapad-2025 drills are attracting the attention not only of Ukraine but also of European countries.

"I can reassure you: as of now – and the same was true yesterday – we are not observing any activity towards our border. Fortunately, no strike group had been formed beforehand that would already be prepared to act towards the Ukrainian border. But of course, we must not relax and should closely monitor how these exercises unfold, because provocations or information warfare cannot be ruled out," Demchenko summed up.

Background:

  • Strategic exercises Zapad-2025 began in Belarus on 12 September, during which Belarusian and Russian troops are practising actions to "repel possible aggression" and improve interoperability.
  • Poland decided to fully close its border with Belarus from the evening of 11 September due to the Zapad-2025 drills, a decision taken even before the incident with Russian drones falling on Polish territory.
  • Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called Poland’s move a "confrontational step" aimed at "justifying a policy of further escalating tensions in central Europe", urging Warsaw to "consider the consequences of such destructive steps and to reconsider its decision as soon as possible".
  • On 11 September, Latvia’s parliament voted to completely close the country’s borders with Russia and Belarus during the Zapad-2025 exercises.
  • In addition, Poland and Latvia imposed restrictions on flights over parts of their territory near the Belarusian border.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

BelarusRussiaborder
Advertisement:
Ukrainian forces carry out combined strike on Russian railway infrastructure – source in Ukraine's Defence Intelligence
Trump's reaction to Russian drones in Poland raised concern in Europe – Reuters
Ukrainian forces strike one of Russia's largest oil refineries with drones
Trump's envoy Kellogg: 19 drones in Poland cannot be an accident, Putin is pushing limits
Zelenskyy: Russian drone infiltrates Romanian airspace for 50 minutes
Poland scrambles jets and closes Lublin airport due to Russian drones in Ukraine's airspace
All News
Belarus
Belarus and Russia launch Zapad 2025 exercises, raising NATO concerns
US senators prepare bill to designate Russia and Belarus as state sponsors of terrorism
Poland closes border with Belarus
RECENT NEWS
15:18
Polish PM urges politicians in Poland to stop wave of pro-Russian sentiment
15:07
UN peacekeepers may be deployed in Ukraine after war, says UN General Assembly president
15:03
Russian Buk-M3 system worth up to US$50m destroyed in Zaporizhzhia Oblast by Ukrainian intelligence – video
14:16
Ukrainian forces carry out combined strike on Russian railway infrastructure – source in Ukraine's Defence Intelligence
14:09
Russia launches Zircon hypersonic missile during exercises in Barents Sea – photo
13:09
Estonia plans to provide €100m in military support for Ukraine next year
12:45
Romanian defence minister: F-16s were close to downing Russian drone, but it returned to Ukraine
12:35
Trump's reaction to Russian drones in Poland raised concern in Europe – Reuters
12:33
Ukrainian forces pushed Russians back in Sumy Oblast, enemy advanced in Zaporizhzhia Oblast – DeepState
12:08
Most Germans fear Russian attack on NATO country – survey
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: