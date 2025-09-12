Russian drone strikes car in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring three

On 12 September, a Russian drone struck a civilian car in the Shevchenkivska hromada of Kharkiv Oblast, injuring an 88-year-old woman, a 65-year-old woman and a 76-year-old man. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Details: According to Syniehubov, the attack took place in the village of Spodobivka. The three injured residents were taken to hospital and are receiving medical treatment.

Background: The previous day, Russian forces attacked Kherson, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts, killing one person and injuring 19 others.

