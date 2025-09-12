All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування

Ukraine's defence minister reveals main topics discussed with Polish foreign minister in Kyiv

Mariya YemetsFriday, 12 September 2025, 16:58
Ukraine's defence minister reveals main topics discussed with Polish foreign minister in Kyiv
Radosław Sikorski and Denys Shmyhal. Photo: Shmyhal on X (Twitter)

Ukrainian Defence Minister Denys Shmyhal has said that strengthening defence cooperation as Russia expands its aggression was the main topic of Kyiv talks with the Polish delegation, led by Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski.

Source: Shmyhal on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "[We] shared the latest data on the deliberate Shahed drone attack against Poland this week. [We] discussed opportunities to intercept aerial targets. 

Advertisement:

Ukraine is ready to share its experience in countering drones, exchange technologies, and launch joint ventures under the Build in Ukraine and Build with Ukraine projects. Meanwhile, Poland is interested in joint production of drones and long-range systems, including ballistic missiles."

Details: Shmyhal added that the delegations also discussed the use of the European SAFE mechanism to develop the defence industries of Ukraine and Poland. 

"Grateful for Poland’s consistent [support] and to Mr Sikorski for his leadership in this matter," the Ukrainian minister said.

Background: 

  • On the morning of 12 September, Sikorski arrived in Kyiv on an official visit. 
  • His trip comes two days after Russian drones carried out an unprecedented violation of Polish airspace. 
  • Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said earlier that Poland has agreed to meet with the Ukrainian side and will work with Kyiv to strengthen defences against Russian drones.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon

PolandShmyhalUkraine
Advertisement:
Ukrainian forces carry out combined strike on Russian railway infrastructure – source in Ukraine's Defence Intelligence
Trump's reaction to Russian drones in Poland raised concern in Europe – Reuters
Ukrainian forces strike one of Russia's largest oil refineries with drones
Trump's envoy Kellogg: 19 drones in Poland cannot be an accident, Putin is pushing limits
Zelenskyy: Russian drone infiltrates Romanian airspace for 50 minutes
Poland scrambles jets and closes Lublin airport due to Russian drones in Ukraine's airspace
All News
Poland
Poland says anti-drone training will not take place in Ukraine
Polish foreign minister arrives in Kyiv
Wreckage of 17 Russian drones found in Poland
RECENT NEWS
15:18
Polish PM urges politicians in Poland to stop wave of pro-Russian sentiment
15:07
UN peacekeepers may be deployed in Ukraine after war, says UN General Assembly president
15:03
Russian Buk-M3 system worth up to US$50m destroyed in Zaporizhzhia Oblast by Ukrainian intelligence – video
14:16
Ukrainian forces carry out combined strike on Russian railway infrastructure – source in Ukraine's Defence Intelligence
14:09
Russia launches Zircon hypersonic missile during exercises in Barents Sea – photo
13:09
Estonia plans to provide €100m in military support for Ukraine next year
12:45
Romanian defence minister: F-16s were close to downing Russian drone, but it returned to Ukraine
12:35
Trump's reaction to Russian drones in Poland raised concern in Europe – Reuters
12:33
Ukrainian forces pushed Russians back in Sumy Oblast, enemy advanced in Zaporizhzhia Oblast – DeepState
12:08
Most Germans fear Russian attack on NATO country – survey
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: