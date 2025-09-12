Ukraine's defence minister reveals main topics discussed with Polish foreign minister in Kyiv

Ukrainian Defence Minister Denys Shmyhal has said that strengthening defence cooperation as Russia expands its aggression was the main topic of Kyiv talks with the Polish delegation, led by Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski.

Quote: "[We] shared the latest data on the deliberate Shahed drone attack against Poland this week. [We] discussed opportunities to intercept aerial targets.

Ukraine is ready to share its experience in countering drones, exchange technologies, and launch joint ventures under the Build in Ukraine and Build with Ukraine projects. Meanwhile, Poland is interested in joint production of drones and long-range systems, including ballistic missiles."

Details: Shmyhal added that the delegations also discussed the use of the European SAFE mechanism to develop the defence industries of Ukraine and Poland.

"Grateful for Poland’s consistent [support] and to Mr Sikorski for his leadership in this matter," the Ukrainian minister said.

Background:

On the morning of 12 September, Sikorski arrived in Kyiv on an official visit.

His trip comes two days after Russian drones carried out an unprecedented violation of Polish airspace.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said earlier that Poland has agreed to meet with the Ukrainian side and will work with Kyiv to strengthen defences against Russian drones.

