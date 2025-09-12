Polish foreign minister arrives in Kyiv

Andrii Sybiha and Radosław Sikorski at the Kyiv railway station on 12 September. Photo: Sikorski on X (Twitter)

Radosław Sikorski, Deputy PM and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland, arrived in Ukraine on 12 September.

Source: European Pravda, citing the Polish Foreign Ministry on X (Twitter)

Quote: "Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski has begun his visit to Ukraine. He was welcomed at Kyiv’s railway station by Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha."

Details: Sybiha, meanwhile, wrote on X (Twitter) that the two countries "stand firmly together" amid Russia’s escalation of terror against Ukraine and provocations against Poland.

"Welcome to Kyiv, Radek! [...] We will hold substantial talks today about our shared security, Ukraine’s EU and NATO accession, and pressure on Moscow. I thank Poland for its leadership and support," Sybiha wrote.

The outlet notes that Sikorski’s visit comes two days after Russian drones made an unprecedented violation of Poland’s airspace.

Background:

On 11 September, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that Poland had agreed to meet with the Ukrainian side and would work together with Ukraine to maximise defence against Russian drones.

Reuters reported that representatives of the Polish armed forces will travel to Ukraine to learn techniques for shooting down drones.

