Polish foreign minister arrives in Kyiv
Radosław Sikorski, Deputy PM and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland, arrived in Ukraine on 12 September.
Source: European Pravda, citing the Polish Foreign Ministry on X (Twitter)
Quote: "Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski has begun his visit to Ukraine. He was welcomed at Kyiv’s railway station by Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha."
Details: Sybiha, meanwhile, wrote on X (Twitter) that the two countries "stand firmly together" amid Russia’s escalation of terror against Ukraine and provocations against Poland.
"Welcome to Kyiv, Radek! [...] We will hold substantial talks today about our shared security, Ukraine’s EU and NATO accession, and pressure on Moscow. I thank Poland for its leadership and support," Sybiha wrote.
The outlet notes that Sikorski’s visit comes two days after Russian drones made an unprecedented violation of Poland’s airspace.
Background:
- On 11 September, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that Poland had agreed to meet with the Ukrainian side and would work together with Ukraine to maximise defence against Russian drones.
- Reuters reported that representatives of the Polish armed forces will travel to Ukraine to learn techniques for shooting down drones.
