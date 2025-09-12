All Sections
Polish foreign minister arrives in Kyiv

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Iryna BalachukFriday, 12 September 2025, 09:30
Polish foreign minister arrives in Kyiv
Andrii Sybiha and Radosław Sikorski at the Kyiv railway station on 12 September. Photo: Sikorski on X (Twitter)

Radosław Sikorski, Deputy PM and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland, arrived in Ukraine on 12 September.

Source: European Pravda, citing the Polish Foreign Ministry on X (Twitter)

Quote: "Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski has begun his visit to Ukraine. He was welcomed at Kyiv’s railway station by Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha."

Details: Sybiha, meanwhile, wrote on X (Twitter) that the two countries "stand firmly together" amid Russia’s escalation of terror against Ukraine and provocations against Poland.

"Welcome to Kyiv, Radek! [...] We will hold substantial talks today about our shared security, Ukraine’s EU and NATO accession, and pressure on Moscow. I thank Poland for its leadership and support," Sybiha wrote.

The outlet notes that Sikorski’s visit comes two days after Russian drones made an unprecedented violation of Poland’s airspace.

Background:

  • On 11 September, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that Poland had agreed to meet with the Ukrainian side and would work together with Ukraine to maximise defence against Russian drones.
  • Reuters reported that representatives of the Polish armed forces will travel to Ukraine to learn techniques for shooting down drones.

