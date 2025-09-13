All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування

Polish foreign minister says Kremlin trapped in its own lies on drone strikes

Ivanna Kostina, STANISLAV POHORILOVSaturday, 13 September 2025, 12:38
Polish foreign minister says Kremlin trapped in its own lies on drone strikes

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski has charged the Kremlin with twisting the narrative on drones that violated Poland’s airspace, highlighting conflicting versions voiced by Moscow.

Source: Radosław Sikorski on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "The Russian government suggests that Russian drones breached Poland’s airspace by mistake while the Russian UN ambassador claims it’s a physical impossibility for Russian drones to reach Poland. Which Russian lie are we supposed to believe?"

Advertisement:

Background:

For more details on the consequences of the attack, read the article: What is the goal of Russia's mass drone attack on Poland and how should NATO respond?

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

PolanddronesRussia
Advertisement:
Tusk says drone flying over Warsaw government buildings
Insult to Ukraine's territorial integrity: foreign ministry responds to Lukashenko's meeting with collaborator Saldo
EU completes screening of final cluster in accession talks with Ukraine
US military attend Zapad exercises in Belarus in unexpected move
US delegation visits prospective Ukrainian mining sites as part of minerals deal
Political prisoner who refused to leave Belarus returned to penal colony
All News
Poland
US accuses Russia of violating international law after drone attack on Poland – Reuters
NATO insists F-35 interception of Russian drone attack on Poland was effective
Escalation of attacks since Alaska talks shows Russia's intent to continue war, says Polish foreign minister
RECENT NEWS
21:48
Tusk says drone flying over Warsaw government buildings
20:07
Insult to Ukraine's territorial integrity: foreign ministry responds to Lukashenko's meeting with collaborator Saldo
19:33
Russians infiltrate Yampil in Donetsk Oblast disguised as civilians – DeepState
19:07
Stefanishyna begins work as Ukraine's ambassador to US
18:37
EXPLAINERHow Trump is creating a "cult of violence" in the US and whether it could lead to civil war
17:34
EU completes screening of final cluster in accession talks with Ukraine
17:31
Ukraine to restrict imports of diesel fuel from India
17:10
Zapad-2025 Russian-Belarusian exercises extended to Kaliningrad Oblast
16:54
Finnish general warns Russian-Belarusian exercises may have "unexpected turns"
16:29
Ukrenergo comments on risk of power cuts in country this winter
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: