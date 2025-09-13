Polish foreign minister says Kremlin trapped in its own lies on drone strikes

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski has charged the Kremlin with twisting the narrative on drones that violated Poland’s airspace, highlighting conflicting versions voiced by Moscow.

Source: Radosław Sikorski on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "The Russian government suggests that Russian drones breached Poland’s airspace by mistake while the Russian UN ambassador claims it’s a physical impossibility for Russian drones to reach Poland. Which Russian lie are we supposed to believe?"

Background:

The latest data indicated that the wreckage of Russian drones had been found in 17 settlements across five Polish voivodeships, most of them – 10 – in Lublin Voivodeship.

Against this backdrop, the North Atlantic Alliance decided to launch an operation called Eastern Sentry to strengthen its eastern flank.

