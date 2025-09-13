All Sections
Zelenskyy: Russian drone infiltrates Romanian airspace for 50 minutes

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 13 September 2025, 20:26
A Shahed UAV. Stock photo: Getty Images

A Russian drone has penetrated Romanian territory about 10 km deep and operated in its airspace for around 50 minutes, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reported, citing available data.

Source: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter)

Quote: "Today, Romania scrambled combat aircraft because of a Russian drone in its airspace. According to current data, the drone penetrated about 10 km into Romanian territory and operated in NATO airspace for around 50 minutes. 

Also today, Poland responded militarily to the threat of Russian attack drones."

Details: Zelenskyy also added that, according to early reports, Russia had used Belarusian airspace on Saturday 13 September to launch drones into Ukrainian airspace towards Volyn Oblast.

"The Russian military knows exactly where their drones are headed and how long they can operate in the air. Their routes are always calculated. This cannot be a coincidence, a mistake, or the initiative of some lower-level commanders. It is an obvious expansion of the war by Russia – and this is exactly how they act. Small steps at first, and eventually big losses," he emphasised.

Zelenskyy called for preventive action "based on the principle that there are no minor military threats from those who are accustomed to destroying the independence and lives of others".

"Sanctions against Russia are needed. Tariffs against Russian trade are needed. Collective defence is needed – and Ukraine has proposed to its partners the creation of just such a system of protection. Do not wait for dozens of Shaheds and ballistic missiles before finally making decisions," he stressed.

Background

Zelenskyy
