Most Germans fear Russian attack on NATO country – survey

The majority of German citizens fear a Russian attack on a NATO member state following the incident with Russian drones entering Polish airspace.

Source: an INSA survey commissioned by German tabloid Bild, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The survey showed that 62% of respondents are afraid that Russia may also attack a NATO member state, such as Poland or Lithuania.

Only 28% do not believe in such a scenario, while 10% could not give an answer.

In addition, most respondents support tougher sanctions against Russia in response to its provocations.

Specifically, 49% are in favour of an immediate halt to all oil and gas imports from Russia to the EU, while 33% are against it.

Furthermore, 51% of those surveyed want frozen Russian assets to be used to support Ukraine, with only 29% rejecting this idea.

Background:

On the night of 9-10 September, Russian drones violated Polish airspace at least 19 times during a Russian attack on Ukraine.

According to the latest information, wreckage from 17 Russian drones has been found in settlements across five Polish voivodeships, with the largest number – 10 – in Lublin Voivodeship.

In response, NATO has decided to launch an operation called Eastern Sentry to strengthen its eastern flank.

