Trump's reaction to Russian drones in Poland raises concern in Europe – Reuters

Iryna Kutielieva, Tetyana OliynykSunday, 14 September 2025, 12:35
Donald Trump. Photo: Getty Images

The reaction of US President Donald Trump to the incursion of Russian drones into Poland has raised concern in European capitals.

Source: Reuters, citing unnamed European diplomats, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Reuters’ sources said that the concern arose over Trump’s refusal to publicly call on Moscow to take responsibility for the incident, as well as the lack of US involvement in preventing it.

Many NATO members are already questioning Trump’s readiness to defend them in the event of an actual Russian attack, Reuters noted.

Trump’s muted response was perceived as another example of his "America First" approach, which calls on European allies to take greater responsibility for their own security and bear the costs of helping Ukraine in its defence against Russia.

The White House did not directly respond to questions about Trump’s reaction.

Meanwhile, a White House official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that the president "wants this war, which was brought on by Joe Biden’s incompetence, to end as quickly as possible" adding that Russia and Ukraine must stop the war, and Europe must "do its part by putting economic pressure on countries that finance the war".

Background: 

  • On the night of 9-10 September, Russian drones violated Polish airspace at least 19 times during a Russian attack on Ukraine.
  • According to the latest information, wreckage from 17 Russian drones has been found in settlements across five Polish voivodeships, with the largest number – 10 – in Lublin Voivodeship.
  • In response, NATO has decided to launch an operation called Eastern Sentry to strengthen its eastern flank.
  • On 12 September, US President Donald Trump said that the incursion of Russian drones into Polish airspace may have been "a mistake".

