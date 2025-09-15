All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

US Congress won't pass sanctions against Russia without Trump's approval – Speaker Mike Johnson

Ivan Diakonov Monday, 15 September 2025, 00:45
US Congress won't pass sanctions against Russia without Trump's approval – Speaker Mike Johnson
Mike Johnson. Photo: Getty Images

Mike Johnson, Speaker of the US House of Representatives, has said that Congress will not adopt new sanctions against Russia without agreement from President Donald Trump. However, he has acknowledged that the need for sanctions has been long overdue.

Source: Johnson in an interview with CBS News

Details: Johnson said there is great interest in Congress in introducing new restrictive measures against Russia. The speaker stressed that he is ready to work with the White House and the Senate to ensure the sanctions are adopted.

Advertisement:

Quote: "I do believe that desperate times call for desperate measures, and I think appropriate sanctions on Russia are far overdue. I mean, I think there's a big appetite for that in Congress, so we're willing to work with the White House and our Senate colleagues in the House to get that done and I'm anxious to do it, personally."

Details: Meanwhile, Johnson emphasised that Congress cannot take such decisions on its own, since the final word belongs to the president.

"The President would need to sign whatever we do into law. So it has to be a partnership, but we defer to the commander in chief," he stressed.

Background:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

sanctionsUSARussiaRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
EU rushes to cut off Russian LNG under pressure from Trump – Bloomberg
Russian drone debris found in Latvia
Ukraine considers former Polish PM's remarks about Zelenskyy provocative and unacceptable
Zelenskyy reports on new counteroffensive
UK police detain three alleged Russian spies
Ukraine's Security Service drones responsible for Bashkortostan petrochemical strike, sources say – video
All News
sanctions
Trump: Europe talks but doesn't act on Russia sanctions while still buying oil
Zelenskyy urges partners to "stop looking for excuses" for not imposing sanctions on Russia
Trump sets conditions for NATO allies before imposing "major" sanctions on Russia
RECENT NEWS
20:16
EU rushes to cut off Russian LNG under pressure from Trump – Bloomberg
19:41
Russian drone debris found in Latvia
19:39
Civilian injured in Russian drone attack on Kyiv Oblast
18:39
Trump sees Russian oil revenues as key factor in forcing Putin to peace
18:19
EXPLAINERWhy a political crisis has erupted in Lithuania and whether it poses risks for Kyiv
18:18
Some US weapons funded by NATO already in Ukraine, more on the way
18:17
Russia considers new tax hike despite Putin's pledges – Reuters
17:57
Putin has disappointed Trump, once again – video
17:47
Ukraine considers former Polish PM's remarks about Zelenskyy provocative and unacceptable
17:12
Ukrainian Armor begins serial production of UB60D FPV drone with 60-mm mortar
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: