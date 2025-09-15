All Sections
Nizhyn in Chernihiv Oblast comes under largest Russian attack since start of war

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 15 September 2025, 15:15
Nizhyn in Chernihiv Oblast comes under largest Russian attack since start of war
Oleksandr Kodola. Screenshot

Between 14 and 15 September, the town of Nizhyn in Chernihiv Oblast endured the largest Russian attack since the beginning of the war. An air-raid warning was in effect for over 16 hours and hits on critical infrastructure were recorded.

Source: Nizhyn Mayor Oleksandr Kodola in a video address

Quote: "Yesterday our city experienced the largest air attack by the enemy since the war began. An air-raid warning was in effect for over 16 hours. Dozens of enemy drones attacked our hromada. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.] Sadly, there were hits on several critical infrastructure facilities. One facility was struck twice, which temporarily left some districts of our city without electricity and water supply."

Details: Kodola said that one of the drones and its debris fell directly in the city centre on Sunday afternoon. Later, the Russians attacked a private oil depot, causing a large fire. More than 20 fire engines were called to the scene. After the fire was extinguished, Russian forces launched another strike. According to different reports, three or four firefighters suffered shrapnel wounds. They are now receiving treatment in Nizhyn city hospital.

