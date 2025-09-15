Stefanishyna begins work as Ukraine's ambassador to US

The Ukrainian Embassy team in Washington. Photo: Stefanishyna on X (Twitter)

Olha Stefanishyna has officially assumed her duties as Ukraine’s ambassador to the United States on 15 September.

Source: Stefanishyna on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Stefanishyna said she began her mission as ambassador to the US with a moment of silence to honour Ukraine’s fallen defenders.

Advertisement:

Quote: "It is because of their sacrifice that we continue diplomacy – defending sovereignty, strengthening partnerships, and pursuing a just and lasting peace."

Background:

On 27 August, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed Olha Stefanishyna as ambassador to the US.

Before that, she had served for a month as special envoy of the President of Ukraine for cooperation with the US, following her departure from the post of deputy prime minister for European and Euro-Atlantic integration.

Before Stefanishyna, Oksana Markarova had led Ukraine’s embassy in Washington since February 2021.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!