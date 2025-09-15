All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Stefanishyna begins work as Ukraine's ambassador to US

Oleh PavliukMonday, 15 September 2025, 19:07
Stefanishyna begins work as Ukraine's ambassador to US
The Ukrainian Embassy team in Washington. Photo: Stefanishyna on X (Twitter)

Olha Stefanishyna has officially assumed her duties as Ukraine’s ambassador to the United States on 15 September.

Source: Stefanishyna on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Stefanishyna said she began her mission as ambassador to the US with a moment of silence to honour Ukraine’s fallen defenders.

Advertisement:

Quote: "It is because of their sacrifice that we continue diplomacy – defending sovereignty, strengthening partnerships, and pursuing a just and lasting peace."

Background: 

  • On 27 August, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed Olha Stefanishyna as ambassador to the US.
  • Before that, she had served for a month as special envoy of the President of Ukraine for cooperation with the US, following her departure from the post of deputy prime minister for European and Euro-Atlantic integration. 
  • Before Stefanishyna, Oksana Markarova had led Ukraine’s embassy in Washington since February 2021.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

USA
Advertisement:
EU rushes to cut off Russian LNG under pressure from Trump – Bloomberg
Russian drone debris found in Latvia
Ukraine considers former Polish PM's remarks about Zelenskyy provocative and unacceptable
Zelenskyy reports on new counteroffensive
UK police detain three alleged Russian spies
Ukraine's Security Service drones responsible for Bashkortostan petrochemical strike, sources say – video
All News
USA
US military attend Zapad exercises in Belarus in unexpected move
US delegation visits prospective Ukrainian mining sites as part of minerals deal
Trump finally calls Russia the "aggressor"
RECENT NEWS
20:16
EU rushes to cut off Russian LNG under pressure from Trump – Bloomberg
19:41
Russian drone debris found in Latvia
19:39
Civilian injured in Russian drone attack on Kyiv Oblast
18:39
Trump sees Russian oil revenues as key factor in forcing Putin to peace
18:19
EXPLAINERWhy a political crisis has erupted in Lithuania and whether it poses risks for Kyiv
18:18
Some US weapons funded by NATO already in Ukraine, more on the way
18:17
Russia considers new tax hike despite Putin's pledges – Reuters
17:57
Putin has disappointed Trump, once again – video
17:47
Ukraine considers former Polish PM's remarks about Zelenskyy provocative and unacceptable
17:12
Ukrainian Armor begins serial production of UB60D FPV drone with 60-mm mortar
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: