Stefanishyna begins work as Ukraine's ambassador to US
Monday, 15 September 2025, 19:07
Olha Stefanishyna has officially assumed her duties as Ukraine’s ambassador to the United States on 15 September.
Source: Stefanishyna on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda
Details: Stefanishyna said she began her mission as ambassador to the US with a moment of silence to honour Ukraine’s fallen defenders.
Quote: "It is because of their sacrifice that we continue diplomacy – defending sovereignty, strengthening partnerships, and pursuing a just and lasting peace."
Background:
- On 27 August, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed Olha Stefanishyna as ambassador to the US.
- Before that, she had served for a month as special envoy of the President of Ukraine for cooperation with the US, following her departure from the post of deputy prime minister for European and Euro-Atlantic integration.
- Before Stefanishyna, Oksana Markarova had led Ukraine’s embassy in Washington since February 2021.
