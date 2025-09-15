All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Tusk says drone flew over Warsaw government buildings

Tetyana OliynykMonday, 15 September 2025, 21:48
Tusk says drone flew over Warsaw government buildings
Poland’s Prime Minister Donald Tusk. Photo: Getty Images

Polish authorities have neutralised a drone that was flying over government buildings and a presidential residence.

Source: Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Tusk said that on the evening of Monday 15 September, Poland’s State Protection Service neutralised a drone that flew over government offices on Parkowa Street and the Belweder Palace, one of the president’s official residences. 

Advertisement:

"Two Belarusian citizens have been detained. The police are investigating the circumstances of the incident," the Polish president said, without giving further details.

Background: 

  • The incident comes after nearly two dozen Russian drones entering from Ukraine and Belarus violated Polish airspace on the night of 9-10 September.
  • In response, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte announced the launch of Operation Eastern Sentry.
  • Polish authorities reported that the mission got off to an effective start on 13 September.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Polanddrones
Advertisement:
EU rushes to cut off Russian LNG under pressure from Trump – Bloomberg
Russian drone debris found in Latvia
Ukraine considers former Polish PM's remarks about Zelenskyy provocative and unacceptable
Zelenskyy reports on new counteroffensive
UK police detain three alleged Russian spies
Ukraine's Security Service drones responsible for Bashkortostan petrochemical strike, sources say – video
All News
Poland
Poland wants China to pressure Russia to stop "hybrid operation" with migrants at border – Bloomberg
Polish foreign minister on effectiveness of Polish air defence: "By Ukrainian definitions, that would be regarded as a 100% success"
Czechia sends three helicopters to support Poland's defence
RECENT NEWS
20:16
EU rushes to cut off Russian LNG under pressure from Trump – Bloomberg
19:41
Russian drone debris found in Latvia
19:39
Civilian injured in Russian drone attack on Kyiv Oblast
18:39
Trump sees Russian oil revenues as key factor in forcing Putin to peace
18:19
EXPLAINERWhy a political crisis has erupted in Lithuania and whether it poses risks for Kyiv
18:18
Some US weapons funded by NATO already in Ukraine, more on the way
18:17
Russia considers new tax hike despite Putin's pledges – Reuters
17:57
Putin has disappointed Trump, once again – video
17:47
Ukraine considers former Polish PM's remarks about Zelenskyy provocative and unacceptable
17:12
Ukrainian Armor begins serial production of UB60D FPV drone with 60-mm mortar
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: