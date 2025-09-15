Tusk says drone flew over Warsaw government buildings
Monday, 15 September 2025, 21:48
Polish authorities have neutralised a drone that was flying over government buildings and a presidential residence.
Source: Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda
Details: Tusk said that on the evening of Monday 15 September, Poland’s State Protection Service neutralised a drone that flew over government offices on Parkowa Street and the Belweder Palace, one of the president’s official residences.
"Two Belarusian citizens have been detained. The police are investigating the circumstances of the incident," the Polish president said, without giving further details.
Background:
- The incident comes after nearly two dozen Russian drones entering from Ukraine and Belarus violated Polish airspace on the night of 9-10 September.
- In response, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte announced the launch of Operation Eastern Sentry.
- Polish authorities reported that the mission got off to an effective start on 13 September.
