All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

US secretary of state comments on situation with sanctions against Russia

Olha HlushchenkoTuesday, 16 September 2025, 04:56
US secretary of state comments on situation with sanctions against Russia
Marco Rubio. Photo: Getty Images

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has stated that the administration in Washington has a clear understanding of which sanctions it could impose on Russia. However, he has noted that the final decision will be made directly by US President Donald Trump.

Source: Rubio in an interview with Fox News, the transcript of which was posted on Monday 15 September by the US Department of State, as reported by Ukrinform

Quote: "We fully understand the sanctions that we have available to us, and at some point the President may decide to do that."

Advertisement:

Details: Rubio made this statement in response to a question about how much more time Trump is willing to give Putin before imposing the sanctions he has threatened.

Quote: "That’ll be his [Trump's] decision to make. He’s not going to go around and artificially announce a time frame."

Details: Meanwhile, Rubio noted that President Trump wants Europe to take the same step.

Quote: "There are still countries in Europe that are buying Russian products, including Russian oil. And what the President has challenged our European partners is to impose the sanctions themselves that they’re asking us to impose."

Details: Rubio also rejected claims that Putin was emboldened by the Alaska meeting, after which he escalated attacks on Ukraine and conducted drone strikes in Poland.

Background:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

USARussiasanctions
Advertisement:
EU rushes to cut off Russian LNG under pressure from Trump – Bloomberg
Russian drone debris found in Latvia
Ukraine considers former Polish PM's remarks about Zelenskyy provocative and unacceptable
Zelenskyy reports on new counteroffensive
UK police detain three alleged Russian spies
Ukraine's Security Service drones responsible for Bashkortostan petrochemical strike, sources say – video
All News
USA
Stefanishyna begins work as Ukraine's ambassador to US
US military attend Zapad exercises in Belarus in unexpected move
US delegation visits prospective Ukrainian mining sites as part of minerals deal
RECENT NEWS
20:16
EU rushes to cut off Russian LNG under pressure from Trump – Bloomberg
19:41
Russian drone debris found in Latvia
19:39
Civilian injured in Russian drone attack on Kyiv Oblast
18:39
Trump sees Russian oil revenues as key factor in forcing Putin to peace
18:19
EXPLAINERWhy a political crisis has erupted in Lithuania and whether it poses risks for Kyiv
18:18
Some US weapons funded by NATO already in Ukraine, more on the way
18:17
Russia considers new tax hike despite Putin's pledges – Reuters
17:57
Putin has disappointed Trump, once again – video
17:47
Ukraine considers former Polish PM's remarks about Zelenskyy provocative and unacceptable
17:12
Ukrainian Armor begins serial production of UB60D FPV drone with 60-mm mortar
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: