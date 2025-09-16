EU approves recommendations on phasing out temporary protection for Ukrainians

On 16 September, the Council of the European Union approved recommendations for EU member states regarding the return of Ukrainians displaced by the war and now living in EU countries, their reintegration into Ukrainian society when conditions allow, and for some, a change in their legal status.

Source: European Pravda, citing the press service for the Council of the European Union

Details: In the recommendations, the EU sets out a coordinated approach to phase out temporary protection for Ukrainians once conditions in Ukraine improve.

Advertisement:

The recommendations include measures to ensure displaced people are kept informed, as well as provisions to ensure coordination, monitoring and information exchange between EU member states and Ukraine.

The Council called on member states to grant displaced Ukrainians national residence permits issued, for example, on the grounds of employment, training, education or family circumstances.

More details: People enjoying temporary protection should also be allowed to apply for statuses under EU law, including those related to highly qualified employment. It is not possible to simultaneously hold an EU legal status and benefit from temporary protection.

Many Ukrainians who fled the war need support in order to return home and reintegrate into Ukrainian society. Member states can help them by allowing exploratory visits to Ukraine, with conditions for such visits coordinated between EU countries.

Member states are also expected to provide for voluntary return programmes available for a limited period of time and to coordinate the conditions of these programmes with the Ukrainian authorities and other member states.

They should extend temporary protection rights, such as those relating to housing, healthcare and education, to people participating in voluntary return programmes.

Member states should also provide information to displaced Ukrainians regarding opportunities to apply for another legal status, the impact on their rights and benefits, and support for returning to Ukraine.

EU countries should establish information systems and run campaigns about voluntary return programmes. They may also set up Unity Hubs, which can be funded through EU programmes.

Background:

In July 2025, EU ambassadors approved a list of recommendations on measures following the phase-out of temporary protection for Ukrainians.

As European Pravda has reported, once temporary protection in the EU ends, displaced Ukrainians will be helped either to return voluntarily to Ukraine or to change their legal status in the EU if they work or study there.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!