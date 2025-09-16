All Sections
Kyiv's EU accession bid: Denmark works on ways to advance talks without opening clusters

Tetyana Vysotska, STANISLAV POHORILOVTuesday, 16 September 2025, 14:27
Flags of EU and Ukraine. Photo: Getty Images

Marie Bjerre, Denmark's Minister for European Affairs, has said her government is working on mechanisms to push forward EU accession talks with Ukraine and support reforms while Hungary continues to block the opening of negotiating clusters. She made the comments on the sidelines of a meeting of the EU General Affairs Council in Brussels on Monday 16 September.

Source: Marie Bjerre, Denmark's Minister for European Affairs, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Denmark is preparing political and practical steps that would allow accession negotiations with Ukraine to move forward without formally opening negotiating clusters.

Quote: "We are still putting pressure on Hungary. Our initial goal is still to open cluster one and, preferably, more clusters." 

Bjerre added that "Ukraine would be ready to open all clusters this year; this is what the Commission says."

She noted that Denmark was aware Hungary continued to block the opening of clusters for Ukraine, and for that reason her government was working on other political and practical steps to find ways of advancing the negotiation process without formally opening clusters, while still supporting Ukraine in carrying out the necessary reforms.

The Danish minister added that this would mean that once clusters could be officially opened, they would be closed fairly quickly, which would bring Ukraine closer to the EU.

Bjerre also said that at the latest informal meeting of EU ministers in Copenhagen, enlargement was on the agenda and all member states except Hungary stated that "they do want us to move forward with negotiations with Ukraine."

Background:

  • Ukraine and the EU have already completed screening of another chapter in the final negotiating cluster.
  • In July, Ukraine successfully completed screening of the fourth cluster of accession negotiations with the EU.
  • Taras Kachka, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine, has said Ukraine will complete the entire screening process by the end of September.

