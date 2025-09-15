All Sections
EU completes screening of final cluster in accession talks with Ukraine

Oleh Pavliuk, Yevhen KizilovMonday, 15 September 2025, 17:34
EU completes screening of final cluster in accession talks with Ukraine
Ukrainian and EU flags. Stock photo: Getty Images

Representatives of the European Union and Ukraine have completed screening meetings on the last negotiating chapter, number 11 – Agriculture and Rural Development.

Source: Ministry of Economy, Environment and Agriculture of Ukraine, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Over three days of meetings, Ukraine presented 28 thematic blocks covering agricultural reform progress, digitalisation, state support, market regulation and development of the agrarian sector. 

The ministry said this "demonstrated Ukraine’s readiness to integrate into the EU’s Common Agricultural Policy".

The Ukrainian delegation also outlined the level of alignment of national legislation with EU law in five areas: horizontal issues (financial and administrative structures), agricultural markets, quality policy, organic production and promotion of agricultural products.

"The European Commission positively assessed the materials presented," the ministry noted.

Chapter 11, Agriculture and Rural Development, includes a wide range of mandatory rules, most of which will apply in Ukraine upon accession without the need for additional legislation. 

Proper application, enforcement and monitoring of these rules are considered critical for the functioning of the EU’s Common Agricultural Policy.

Read more: Getting round Orbán: how to unblock Ukraine's road to the EU

Background: In July, Ukraine successfully completed screening of the fourth cluster of accession negotiations with the EU.

