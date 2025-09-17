Zelenskyy: We hope world will draw conclusions after Russian drone incursion into Poland

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that he expects the world to "draw conclusions" after Russian drones violated Poland's airspace.

Source: Zelenskyy in his evening address on 16 September

Quote: "Every single day, Russian terror continues, and every single day, the Russians reject the possibility of ending this war – of ceasing fire and truly talking about peace.

We in Ukraine have responded positively to all proposals from the United States and President Trump to end all these attacks and killings."

Details: Zelenskyy noted that Ukraine has initiated various formats to end the war.

Quote: "It is Putin alone who is interested in these killings. Every day, this war remains solely his war – the war of Russia alone. And we expect the world to draw conclusions from this. Especially after the drone incursion into Poland – a country that is extremely important for the security of all of Europe.

And it is crucial that Europe truly understands: when it comes to Russia, it is not about one neighbour or another – it is about everyone. Otherwise, Russia will draw its own conclusions and will only expand the war, and not necessarily against Ukraine alone."

Background:

Last week, around 20 Russian drones violated Polish airspace, having entered from Ukraine and Belarus.

Zelenskyy suggested that Poland would not be able to save people if it faced a large-scale aerial attack.

