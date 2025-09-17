Polish delegation to visit Ukraine for consultations on countering drones

A high-level Polish delegation is expected to arrive in Ukraine this week to learn more about the country’s experience in countering Russian drones, said Heorhii Tykhyi, spokesman for Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Source: Tykhyi at a briefing on Wednesday 17 September, as cited by Interfax-Ukraine and reported by European Pravda

Quote from Tykhyi: "The minister [Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha – ed.] announced last week, during a visit by his Polish counterpart, Radosław Sikorski, that a Polish delegation would come to study our experience. As of now, the delegation's visit date and details have been set, but since we don't announce such visits for security reasons, I can't go into detail."

Details: Tykhyi noted that the delegation will be held at the high level. "I think you will see further details from the Ministry of Defence and its minister," he added.

Background:

On 10 September, around two dozen Russian drones entered Polish airspace. Some of them flew almost 300 km deep from the eastern border. The search for wreckage continues; 18 drones have been found so far, most of them in Lublin Voivodeship.

Following the incident, discussions intensified about the need for Poland to adopt the experience of the Ukrainian forces in countering this threat.

This week, a public outrage erupted in Poland after media reports suggested that the only house damaged during the attack in Lublin Voivodeship may have been destroyed not by a downed UAV, but by a faulty missile from a fighter jet.

