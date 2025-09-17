All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Polish delegation to visit Ukraine for consultations on countering drones

Mariya Yemets, STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 17 September 2025, 17:32
Polish delegation to visit Ukraine for consultations on countering drones
Heorhii Tykhyi. Photo: Getty Images

A high-level Polish delegation is expected to arrive in Ukraine this week to learn more about the country’s experience in countering Russian drones, said Heorhii Tykhyi, spokesman for Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Source: Tykhyi at a briefing on Wednesday 17 September, as cited by Interfax-Ukraine and reported by European Pravda

Quote from Tykhyi: "The minister [Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha – ed.] announced last week, during a visit by his Polish counterpart, Radosław Sikorski, that a Polish delegation would come to study our experience. As of now, the delegation's visit date and details have been set, but since we don't announce such visits for security reasons, I can't go into detail."

Advertisement:

Details: Tykhyi noted that the delegation will be held at the high level. "I think you will see further details from the Ministry of Defence and its minister," he added.

Background: 

  • On 10 September, around two dozen Russian drones entered Polish airspace. Some of them flew almost 300 km deep from the eastern border. The search for wreckage continues; 18 drones have been found so far, most of them in Lublin Voivodeship.
  • Following the incident, discussions intensified about the need for Poland to adopt the experience of the Ukrainian forces in countering this threat.
  • This week, a public outrage erupted in Poland after media reports suggested that the only house damaged during the attack in Lublin Voivodeship may have been destroyed not by a downed UAV, but by a faulty missile from a fighter jet.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

PolandUkrainedrones
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy imposes sanctions on propagandists and those who destabilise Moldova
Taras Shpuk, former staff member at Come Back Alive Foundation, killed in action
Zelenskyy will meet Trump at UN General Assembly
Zelenskyy announces decision to establish assault forces
Ukrainians strike oil refineries in Russia's Saratov and Samara oblasts
Russians launch large-scale attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: 1 killed, 13 injured – photos
All News
Poland
Most Poles do not believe Russian drone incursions into Polish airspace were accidental – poll
Zelenskyy: We hope world will draw conclusions after Russian drone incursion into Poland
Zelenskyy assumes Poland may be unable to save people in event of large-scale Russian attack
RECENT NEWS
20:39
​​Head of Ukrainian President's Office discusses preparation of security guarantees for Ukraine with US Secretary of State
20:12
New German, Norwegian and Czech ambassadors begin work in Ukraine
19:44
Russia attacks Poltava Oblast, hitting civilian infrastructure
19:36
Zelenskyy imposes sanctions on propagandists and those who destabilise Moldova
18:55
Wreckage of another Russian UAV found in Poland
18:45
Number of casualties in Russian nighttime attack on Dnipro has risen to 36
18:16
Ukrainian fencer Kharkova wins gold medal at World Military Championships
18:00
Russian missile hits ATB supermarket warehouse in Dnipro
17:43
Russia attacks Chernihiv with drones, damaging transport infrastructure
16:29
Taras Shpuk, former staff member at Come Back Alive Foundation, killed in action
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: