Ukrainian air defence downs 48 Russian drones overnight, 26 drones hit targets

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 18 September 2025, 09:27
Ukrainian air defence downs 48 Russian drones overnight, 26 drones hit targets
A firefighter extinguishes a fire. Stock photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Russian occupation forces attacked Ukraine on the night of 17-18 September with 75 strike UAVs, including Shahed, Gerbera and other types. Ukrainian air defence downed 48 drones, strikes were recorded at six locations.

Source: Air Force of Ukraine

Details: The drones were launched around 21:00 on 17 September from the Russian cities of Kursk, Oryol, Millerovo and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

More than 40 of the drones were Shahed attack UAVs.

By 09:00, Ukraine’s air defence had shot down or suppressed 48 drones over the country’s north, east and centre.

One Russian UAV was still in the air at the time of the report.

A total of 26 strike drones hit six different locations across Ukraine.

