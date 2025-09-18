All Sections
Russians hit Chernihiv Oblast's Nizhyn, killing rescue worker and wounding two others

Iryna BalachukThursday, 18 September 2025, 10:46
Firefighters. Photo: Chaus on Telegram

A State Emergency Service rescue worker was killed and two others were injured in a Russian drone attack on Nizhyn, Chernihiv Oblast, on 17 September.

Source: Viacheslav Chaus, Head of Chernihiv Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "The aggressor once again attacked the city of Nizhyn. Using Shahed and Geran drones, they struck one of the State Emergency Service units. Cynical and cruel: on the Day of Emergency Workers [17 September – ed.], they targeted rescue workers. Sadly, a 45-year-old emergency worker died from his injuries."

Details: Chaus added that two more rescue workers, aged 31 and 36, were injured and taken to hospital.

Chernihiv Oblast
