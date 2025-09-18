Ukraine's Security Service drones responsible for Bashkortostan petrochemical strike, sources say – video

Long-range drones of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) have struck the Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat petrochemical complex in Russia’s Bashkortostan, covering a distance of 1,400 kilometres.

Source: Ukrainian Pravda, citing a source in the SSU

Details: Early reports indicate that drones hit the ELOU-AVT-4 unit, the heart of the plant, the source said. This unit first removes water and salts from crude oil before converting it into petrol, diesel, kerosene and fuel oil.

Eyewitnesses describe a huge fire at the site and dark smoke climbing into the air. Bashkortostan officials have also confirmed damage to the refinery.

Quote: "Each SSU strike on a Russian refinery reduces the aggressor’s ability to wage war against Ukraine. Deep strikes into Russia show there are no safe regions left for the enemy."

Background:

Astra, a Russian news outlet, reported explosions in Salavat at about 11:00 on Tuesday 18 September, citing local residents. The outlet released photos capturing towering smoke and later shared a video of fire spreading across the petrochemical site.

In 2024, a drone struck the Salavat industrial site, damaging the catalytic cracking unit for oil refining.

