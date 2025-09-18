All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine's Security Service drones responsible for Bashkortostan petrochemical strike, sources say – video

Iryna Balachuk, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 18 September 2025, 13:35
Ukraine's Security Service drones responsible for Bashkortostan petrochemical strike, sources say – video
Photo: Russian media

Long-range drones of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) have struck the Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat petrochemical complex in Russia’s Bashkortostan, covering a distance of 1,400 kilometres.

Source: Ukrainian Pravda, citing a source in the SSU

Details: Early reports indicate that drones hit the ELOU-AVT-4 unit, the heart of the plant, the source said. This unit first removes water and salts from crude oil before converting it into petrol, diesel, kerosene and fuel oil.

Advertisement:

Eyewitnesses describe a huge fire at the site and dark smoke climbing into the air. Bashkortostan officials have also confirmed damage to the refinery.

Quote: "Each SSU strike on a Russian refinery reduces the aggressor’s ability to wage war against Ukraine. Deep strikes into Russia show there are no safe regions left for the enemy."

Background:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

State Security Service of UkrainedronesRussiaoil
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy imposes sanctions on propagandists and those who destabilise Moldova
Taras Shpuk, former staff member at Come Back Alive Foundation, killed in action
Zelenskyy will meet Trump at UN General Assembly
Zelenskyy announces decision to establish assault forces
Ukrainians strike oil refineries in Russia's Saratov and Samara oblasts
Russians launch large-scale attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: 1 killed, 13 injured – photos
All News
State Security Service of Ukraine
Drones strike 2 Russian shadow fleet tankers at oil port of Primorsk – Reuters
Ukraine's Security Service has opened 180 cases against priests of Moscow-linked church since start of full-scale war
Ukrainian anti-corruption agency expects new wave of confrontation with Security Service of Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
20:39
​​Head of Ukrainian President's Office discusses preparation of security guarantees for Ukraine with US Secretary of State
20:12
New German, Norwegian and Czech ambassadors begin work in Ukraine
19:44
Russia attacks Poltava Oblast, hitting civilian infrastructure
19:36
Zelenskyy imposes sanctions on propagandists and those who destabilise Moldova
18:55
Wreckage of another Russian UAV found in Poland
18:45
Number of casualties in Russian nighttime attack on Dnipro has risen to 36
18:16
Ukrainian fencer Kharkova wins gold medal at World Military Championships
18:00
Russian missile hits ATB supermarket warehouse in Dnipro
17:43
Russia attacks Chernihiv with drones, damaging transport infrastructure
16:29
Taras Shpuk, former staff member at Come Back Alive Foundation, killed in action
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: