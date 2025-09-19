Trump: US will help secure peace after Russia's war in Ukraine

US President Donald Trump has said that the United States will help secure peace after the end of Russia's war in Ukraine.

Source: Trump in an interview with Fox News; Reuters

Quote: "After the war is settled, we would help secure the peace. And I think ultimately that'll happen."

Details: Trump also admitted that helping to end the war in Ukraine has proved more difficult than he expected and that he is "very disappointed" in Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

"The one I thought was going to be easiest [to settle] was going to be Russia-Ukraine, because of my relationship with President Putin. So I'm disappointed," he said. [N.B. Ukrainska Pravda does not recognise Putin as president – ed.]

He also reiterated his claim that relations between Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy are terrible: "The relationship between President Putin and President Zelenskyy is a horrible one. A lot to do with relationships and they truly dislike each other... They hate each other. And we will see what happens. I think we will get a solution."

Trump also said that he still believes in ending the war and that one way to achieve this is to stop Europe from buying Russian oil: "Ultimately, if oil prices go down, or if Russia is not selling oil, they have no choice but to settle and European Union nations or the NATO nations… when they're buying oil from Russia, that's not the greatest thing."

Background:

Trump has begun expressing doubts about his ability to influence Putin to end Russia's war against Ukraine.

Trump expressed doubt about the possibility of direct talks between Zelenskyy and Putin because of their deep personal hostility.

