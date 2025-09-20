All Sections
Trump wants to work with Xi to end Russia's war in Ukraine

Olha HlushchenkoSaturday, 20 September 2025, 02:04
Trump wants to work with Xi to end Russia's war in Ukraine
Xi Jinping and Donald Trump. Photo: Getty Images

US President Donald Trump has said that his administration is working hard to end Russia's war in Ukraine and expressed hopes of engaging with Chinese leader Xi Jinping to bring it to a close.

Source: Trump speaking to journalists in the Oval Office of the White House, as reported by Ukrinform news agency

Quote: "We're working very hard to get Russia-Ukraine settled. We'll see what's going to happen there."

Details: Trump expressed confidence that the issue will be resolved. He added that after his conversation with Xi Jinping on Friday 19 September, he believes China will also join the process of settlement.

Quote: "President Xi and I spoke about it, and I believe that he really would like to see it done also. I think he's going to work with us to help."

Details: Trump once again stated that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian leader Vladimir Putin "hate each other" and repeatedly praised himself for having "settled seven wars", emphasising: "nobody has ever done anywhere near that".

Meanwhile, he reiterated another claim: "It's a war that never should have started. It's a war that never would have happened. If I were president, that war never would have happened."

Trump also touched on the topic of supplying weapons and equipment to Ukraine, saying that he doesn't "want to make money on the war".

Quote: "But we are actually making money on that war because they're buying our equipment."

