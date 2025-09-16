All Sections
Support Us

Ukrainian Special Operations Forces hit Saratov oil refinery in Russia

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 16 September 2025, 10:52
Ukrainian Special Operations Forces hit Saratov oil refinery in Russia
Stock photo: Special Operations Forces of Ukraine

Units of the Special Operations Forces of Ukraine struck the Saratov oil refinery in Russia on the night of 15-16 September.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine; Special Operations Forces

Details: Explosions and a fire were reported in the area of the facility.

The aftermath of the strike is being confirmed.

For reference: The Saratov refinery specialises in the production of petrol, diesel fuel and fuel oil, as well as various grades of bitumen, vacuum gas oil, technical sulphur and more – in total, over 20 types of oil products.

The processing volume in 2023 amounted to 4.8 million tonnes.

The refinery is involved in supplying the needs of the Russian armed forces and has repeatedly been targeted by the Ukrainian defence forces in efforts to undermine the Russian military and economic potential.

