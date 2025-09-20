CEO of Russian company that supplies materials for Shahed attack drones found dead

Alexander Tyunin, the director of KhimPromEngineering, has been found dead in Moscow Oblast. Early reports suggest he took his own life.

Sources: TASS, a Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency, citing operational services; Militarnyi, a Ukrainian military news outlet;

Details: Russian state-aligned media outlets have reported that Tyunin’s body was discovered next to his car on a road close to a forest. A hunting rifle and a suicide note were found nearby. The note apparently explained that he had struggled with long-term depression.

The suicide note said to have been written by Alexander Tyunin. Photo: open sources

Militarnyi reports that KhimPromEngineering, also known by its brand name Umatex Group, is the only producer of carbon fibre in Russia and a key supplier of materials for the production of Shahed/Geran attack drones.

The company supplies materials used in the fuselage of long-range drones, including the Geran-2, a Russian copy of the Shahed-136. Carbon fibre offers high strength at minimal weight, a crucial element in the design of these unmanned aerial vehicles.

Open sources indicate that Umatex Group companies account for about 95% of carbon fibre production in Russia.

Militarnyi noted that this is the thirty-fifth mysterious death of a senior Russian official or company executive since 2022.

Background: In July 2025, Transneft vice president Andrei Badalov died after falling from a window on the sixteenth floor of an apartment block on the Rublyovskoye Highway in Moscow.

