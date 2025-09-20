All Sections
CEO of Russian company that supplies materials for Shahed attack drones found dead

Olga KatsimonSaturday, 20 September 2025, 14:08
CEO of Russian company that supplies materials for Shahed attack drones found dead
Alexander Tyunin. Photo: open sources

Alexander Tyunin, the director of KhimPromEngineering, has been found dead in Moscow Oblast. Early reports suggest he took his own life.

Sources: TASS, a Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency, citing operational services; Militarnyi, a Ukrainian military news outlet;

Details: Russian state-aligned media outlets have reported that Tyunin’s body was discovered next to his car on a road close to a forest. A hunting rifle and a suicide note were found nearby. The note apparently explained that he had struggled with long-term depression.

The suicide note said to have been written by Alexander Tyunin.
Photo: open sources

Militarnyi reports that KhimPromEngineering, also known by its brand name Umatex Group, is the only producer of carbon fibre in Russia and a key supplier of materials for the production of Shahed/Geran attack drones. 

The company supplies materials used in the fuselage of long-range drones, including the Geran-2, a Russian copy of the Shahed-136. Carbon fibre offers high strength at minimal weight, a crucial element in the design of these unmanned aerial vehicles.

Open sources indicate that Umatex Group companies account for about 95% of carbon fibre production in Russia.

Militarnyi noted that this is the thirty-fifth mysterious death of a senior Russian official or company executive since 2022.

Background: In July 2025, Transneft vice president Andrei Badalov died after falling from a window on the sixteenth floor of an apartment block on the Rublyovskoye Highway in Moscow.

Shahed dronedronesRussiaweapons
