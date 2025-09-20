All Sections
Russian missile hits ATB supermarket warehouse in Dnipro

Andrii MuravskyiSaturday, 20 September 2025, 18:00
Aftermath of the attack. Photo: vchaspik.ua

Russia attacked the ATB supermarket warehouse in Dnipro on Saturday, 20 September.

Source: Chas Pik, a Ukrainian news outlet 

Details: The Russian attack caused a fire at the warehouse.

According to Serhii Demchenko, head of corporate communications at ATB Corporation, the Russian attack caused a fire at one of its warehouses.

"One of the missiles hit our warehouse during the attack on Dnipro. A fire broke out, which has now been extinguished, and several of the company's lorries were damaged. Fortunately, none of the employees were injured," Demchenko said.

Background:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

