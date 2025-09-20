New German, Norwegian and Czech ambassadors begin work in Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and new ambassador of Czechia. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

New ambassadors of Germany, Norway and Czechia officially began work in Ukraine on Saturday 20 September.

Source: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy announced that on Saturday, he accepted the credentials of the newly appointed ambassadors of Czechia, Norway and Germany and spoke with them. The acceptance of credentials is considered the official start of the ambassadors’ work.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "I welcomed them at the start of their diplomatic missions and expressed gratitude for their countries’ support of Ukraine. We discussed strengthening our cooperation, particularly in the security and defence sectors."

Background:

Norwegian Ambassador Lars Hansen presented a copy of his credentials to the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry in early September.

Luboš Veselý became the new Czech ambassador and also arrived in Ukraine in early September.

Heiko Thoms, the newly appointed German ambassador to Ukraine, presented his credentials to the Foreign Ministry earlier this week. His predecessor, Martin Jäger, left his post to head the German Federal Intelligence Service.

