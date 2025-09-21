All Sections
NATO once again scrambles jets due to Russian aircraft in Baltic Sea

Oleh Pavliuk, Olga KatsimonSunday, 21 September 2025, 16:31
Stock photo: Getty Images

Two German Eurofighter jets were scrambled on Sunday 21 September in response to a Russian Il-20 reconnaissance aircraft flying over the Baltic Sea.

Source: dpa, a German news agency, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The German Air Force reported detecting an aircraft in international airspace over the Baltic Sea that failed to respond to attempts to establish contact.

In response, two Eurofighter jets were scrambled from Rostock-Laage Air Base in Germany.

The aircraft was identified as a Russian Il-20M reconnaissance plane.

Tensions in the Baltic Sea region have escalated recently due to repeated Russian airspace violations.

Background:

