NATO once again scrambles jets due to Russian aircraft in Baltic Sea

Two German Eurofighter jets were scrambled on Sunday 21 September in response to a Russian Il-20 reconnaissance aircraft flying over the Baltic Sea.

Source: dpa, a German news agency, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The German Air Force reported detecting an aircraft in international airspace over the Baltic Sea that failed to respond to attempts to establish contact.

In response, two Eurofighter jets were scrambled from Rostock-Laage Air Base in Germany.

The aircraft was identified as a Russian Il-20M reconnaissance plane.

Tensions in the Baltic Sea region have escalated recently due to repeated Russian airspace violations.

Background:

On 19 September, there were two incidents involving Russian aircraft. Three MiG-31 interceptors had entered Estonian airspace and remained there for around 12 minutes.

Later the same day, Poland reported that two Russian aircraft had flown at low altitude over the Petrobaltic oil platform in the Baltic Sea, violating the security zone above the facility.

The UN Security Council is scheduled to hold an emergency meeting on Monday 22 September in response to Russia’s violation of Estonian airspace.

