Two Russian fighter jets fly over drilling platform in Baltic Sea

Oleh Pavliuk, Tetyana OliynykFriday, 19 September 2025, 21:37
Two Russian fighter jets fly over drilling platform in Baltic Sea
The Petrobaltic drilling platform. Photo: POLAND AT SEA

The Polish Border Guard has reported that two Russian fighter jets flew at low altitude over the Petrobaltic drilling platform in the Baltic Sea, violating its security zone.

Source: Polish Border Guard on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda 

Quote: "The platform's security zone was violated. The Armed Forces of the Republic of Poland and other services were notified." 

Background:

  • The incident occurred on the same day that three Russian MiG-31 fighter jets entered Estonian airspace over the Gulf of Finland without permission and remained there for a total of 12 minutes. NATO reported that the aircraft had been intercepted.
  • The Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned Russia’s chargé d’affaires in Estonia to lodge a protest and hand over a note regarding the violation of airspace.
  • Kaja Kallas, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, has said that the violation of Estonian airspace by Russian military aircraft is "an extremely dangerous provocation".

